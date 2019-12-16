Austin caught his only target for a 59-yard touchdown in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Rams.

He also gained three yards on two carries. The Cowboys leaned heavily on their running game, as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard each ran for over 100 yards and combined for three TDs, so there wasn't a whole lot of production left over for the team's wide receivers. Austin made his one opportunity in the passing game count, however -- he found himself wide open after two Los Angeles defenders collided, and Dak Prescott got him the ball for an easy score. It was Austin's first receiving TD of the year, adding to a rushing touchdown he scored in Week 7 against next Sunday's opponents, the Eagles.