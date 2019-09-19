Play

Coach Jason Garrett said Thursday that Austin is improving but remains in the concussion protocol, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Austin will have one more day to get healthy and return to practice ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins, but he appears to be trending towards inactive status. If Austin is indeed unable to go expect Randall Cobb to step up as Dallas' primary punt returner.

