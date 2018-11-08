Austin (groin) wasn't seen participating in Thursday's practice, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Austin has been sidelined since Week 6 with the right groin strain and has yet to return to practice in any capacity, putting him on track for another absence Sunday in Philadelphia. Once Austin is healthy again, he'll likely have a limited role as a gadget player on offense, with his bigger impact likely to come on special teams as a return man.

