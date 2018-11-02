Austin (groin) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

With back-to-back absences from practice to begin the week, Austin seems to be trending toward an inactive status for the Cowboys' second straight game. Even if Austin makes enough progress in his recovery from the groin strain in the next few days to suit up Monday against the Titans, his role on offense could be smaller than it had been previously after Dallas recently added Amari Cooper to its wideout ranks.

