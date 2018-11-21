Austin (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Considering Austin hasn't practice since mid-October, he never had a realistic shot of playing on a short week. With Austin demonstrating little evidence of progress to date in his recovery from the strained right groin, it's possible that additional absences will be in store for the wideout, who will sit out his fifth straight game this week.