Austin (groin) didn't practice Thursday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Since Austin suffered a right groin strain Week 6, the Cowboys have played just one time (Week 7) due to having a bye in the schedule Week 8. With a Monday night matchup against the Titans on tap, the team has reconvened, albeit without Austin on the field. He'll have two more chances to prove his health this week, but his lack of activity Thursday isn't a great sign for his immediate availability.

