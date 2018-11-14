Coach Jason Garrett said Austin (groin) wouldn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Since straining his right groin in the Cowboys' Week 6 win over the Jaguars, Austin has yet to resume practicing in any fashion. Even if he's able to advance to limited participation by the end of the week, Austin's chances of playing Sunday against the Falcons don't appear promising.

