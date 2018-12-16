Austin (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Though Austin will be sidelined for an eighth straight game, his return at least appears to be on the horizon after he managed a trio of limited practices this week, his first recorded on-field activity since suffering the groin strain Oct. 14. Even if he gains clearance to play Week 16 against Tampa Bay, however, Austin will likely play only a minimal role on offense with the Cowboys having added a legitimate No. 1 wideout in Amari Cooper to the roster during his absence. Additionally, rookie Michael Gallup has gained more prominence in the passing attack in recent weeks to further bury Austin in the pecking order at receiver.