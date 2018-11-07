Austin (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Austin hasn't practiced in any capacity since Week 6 and probably won't have much of a role on offense even if he eventually gets healthy. Amari Cooper, Allen Hurns and Cole Beasley took most of the wideouts snaps in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Tennessee, with Allen Hurns operating as the No. 4 option.

