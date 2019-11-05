Austin didn't receive a target in Monday's 37-18 win over the Giants.

This is Austin's first targetless games, but he's been teetering on the edge of a goose egg all year, as he finished four contests with just one target. He tied his season-low for offensive snaps with 11 of a possible 73 (15 percent). Unless there's an injury, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb will hoard the looks for Cowboys' wideouts.

