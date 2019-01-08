Cowboys' Tavon Austin: On track to play Saturday
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan Dallas that he's "very positive" about Austin's (groin) chances of playing Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Rams, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Austin was sidelined for 10 weeks with a strained groin before returning to action in the Cowboys' regular-season finale Dec. 30 against the Giants. He was active again for the team's wild-card win over the Seahawks this past weekend, playing nine offensive snaps and finishing with two touches for four yards. It wasn't reported that Austin suffered any setbacks with his groin during the contest, but even if he did, Jones' comments imply that it won't impact the wideout's status for a revenge game against the team that drafted him in 2013.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...