Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan Dallas that he's "very positive" about Austin's (groin) chances of playing Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Rams, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Austin was sidelined for 10 weeks with a strained groin before returning to action in the Cowboys' regular-season finale Dec. 30 against the Giants. He was active again for the team's wild-card win over the Seahawks this past weekend, playing nine offensive snaps and finishing with two touches for four yards. It wasn't reported that Austin suffered any setbacks with his groin during the contest, but even if he did, Jones' comments imply that it won't impact the wideout's status for a revenge game against the team that drafted him in 2013.