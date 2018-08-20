Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Practice likely this week
Austin (hamstring) is expected to participate in practice this week, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Last Wednesday, Austin left drills with what was later termed a tight hamstring, which sidelined him Saturday versus the Bengals. With a return to practice imminent, he seems in line to make his presence felt in the Cowboys' third exhibition Sunday against the Cardinals. However, like teammate Cole Beasley (groin), Austin may have to practice in a full capacity before getting the all-clear for game action.
