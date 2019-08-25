Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Quiet preseason continues
Austin caught his only target for 22 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Texans.
He made a nice catch down the sidelines on Cooper Rush's first toss of the night, but Austin faded into the woodwork after that. The veteran speedster gives the Cowboys some depth at wide receiver and as an option on jet sweeps and other such gadget plays, but his fantasy value even in formats that count all-purpose yards could be shrinking -- rookie WR Cedrick Wilson returned punts for Dallas on Saturday instead of Austin, and looked very good doing it.
