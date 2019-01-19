Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Rarely used in 2018
Austin played in only seven games in 2018, catching eight passes on 13 targets for 140 yards and two touchdowns while adding 55 yards on six carries on the ground.
Brought over from the Rams in a draft-day trade, Austin had a quick start to his Cowboys tenure. He scored TDs in Weeks 2 and 3, but injuries and ineffectiveness soon ended any thought of the speedy receiver becoming a consistent threat, and his biggest impact after that came as a punt returner in the wild-card game win over the Seahawks. The 2013 first-round pick now heads into free agency with a very spotty resume, and while a return to Dallas is possible, he's not likely to be in very high demand.
