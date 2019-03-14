The Cowboys have re-signed Austin, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft hasn't seen many passes thrown his way over the last couple of seasons, but the versatile offensive weapon's profile in the Dallas attack could expand some in 2019, with slot man Cole Beasley having signed with Buffalo. The 5-foot-8, 179-pounder spent most of last season dealing with a groin injury, logging just 14 touches in seven games in his first season with the Cowboys, but if he can stay healthy, Austin -- who turns 29 on Friday -- could establish a degree of fantasy utility in deeper formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories