Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Ready for Week 17
Austin (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Austin was a full participant at practice all week, clearing the way for his return from a nine-game absence. The Cowboys are already locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC, so he could see more work than usual if the team opts to take it easy with more prominent receivers like Amari Cooper, Cole Beasley and Michael Gallup.
