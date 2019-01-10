Austin (groin) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Austing was a full participant in Thursday's practice after having been limited to begin the week. The 27-year-old is managing a groin issue that sidelined him for more than the first half of the regular season, and is on track to play through the injury versus the Rams on Saturday. Austin could see a slight uptick in snaps with Allen Hurns (ankle) now on injured reserve.