Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Returns as limited participant
Austin (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Austin participated in a session for the first time since suffering a right groin strain Oct. 14. While he doesn't consider himself 100 percent yet, he told Watkins that he's feeling "much better." There's no guarantee he'll be available Sunday at Indianapolis, but if he is, the Cowboys could ease him into action as a punt returner and hold off on the offensive side of the ball with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott (shoulder) and Amari Cooper running on all cylinders at the moment.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Nobody can slow Tyler Lockett down so far, and Jamey Eisenberg doesn't expect the 49ers to...
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...