Austin (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Austin participated in a session for the first time since suffering a right groin strain Oct. 14. While he doesn't consider himself 100 percent yet, he told Watkins that he's feeling "much better." There's no guarantee he'll be available Sunday at Indianapolis, but if he is, the Cowboys could ease him into action as a punt returner and hold off on the offensive side of the ball with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott (shoulder) and Amari Cooper running on all cylinders at the moment.

More News
Our Latest Stories