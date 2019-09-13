Play

Austin (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Austin entered the league's concussion protocol this week and was unable to practice, which has ultimately led to him being ruled out for Week 2. With Austin out, Randall Cobb is in line to take on punt return duties, but the offense shouldn't be impacted much in his absence.

