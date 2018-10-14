Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Ruled out with groin injury
Austin has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a groin injury, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Prior to his departure, Austin made his usual minor impact on offense, taking two carries for 14 yards and hauling in his only target for five yards. He also returned on punt for three yards. Along with fellow wide receiver Brice Butler (groin), Austin will head into the upcoming week with an injury of unknown severity.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Gains 44 yards•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Returns to field•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Finds end zone again•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Flashes big-play ability against Giants•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Barely sees field in loss to Panthers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...