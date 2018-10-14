Austin has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a groin injury, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Prior to his departure, Austin made his usual minor impact on offense, taking two carries for 14 yards and hauling in his only target for five yards. He also returned on punt for three yards. Along with fellow wide receiver Brice Butler (groin), Austin will head into the upcoming week with an injury of unknown severity.