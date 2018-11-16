Austin (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Austin wouldn't have much of a role on offense even if he were healthy, presumably slotting in as the No. 5 receiver behind Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Cole Beasley and Allen Hurns. The speedy veteran hasn't played or practiced since Week 6 and doesn't seem likely to make it back for a Thanksgiving game against Washington.