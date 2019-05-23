Austin (undisclosed) hasn't practiced this week and won't be participating in OTAs, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

Head coach Jason Garrett listed Austin among a group of players who wouldn't be rushed back into action as they recover from various medical issues. The speedy wide receiver could still be recuperating from the groin issues that derailed his 2018 campaign, limiting him to eight catches in seven games, although Garrett didn't specify the nature of his injury. Austin could also face a challenge for his gadget player/return man role from fourth-round pick Tony Pollard, so he'll need to stay healthy once he's back on the field if he wants to stay in Dallas.

