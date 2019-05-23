Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Sidelined for OTAs
Austin (undisclosed) hasn't practiced this week and won't be participating in OTAs, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
Head coach Jason Garrett listed Austin among a group of players who wouldn't be rushed back into action as they recover from various medical issues. The speedy wide receiver could still be recuperating from the groin issues that derailed his 2018 campaign, limiting him to eight catches in seven games, although Garrett didn't specify the nature of his injury. Austin could also face a challenge for his gadget player/return man role from fourth-round pick Tony Pollard, so he'll need to stay healthy once he's back on the field if he wants to stay in Dallas.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....