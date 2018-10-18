Austin (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Coach Jason Garrett had previously suggested it was unlikely Austin (groin) would suit up Week 7 against the Redskins, so the wideout's absence from practice Thursday was fully anticipated. Austin's status beyond this weekend seems to be the greater concern at this juncture, as the 28-year-old is soon scheduled to receive a second opinion on the injury that will offer clarity on his outlook. Depending on the severity of his right groin strain, Austin could be a candidate for injured reserve.

