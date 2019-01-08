Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Slated for limited work
Austin (groin) is expected to be a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
The fact that Austin is on the field in any capacity for the Cowboys' first practice of the week suggests there isn't much concern about the health of his right groin. Sidelined for nine consecutive games, Austin returned to action in Week 17 against the Giants and filled his usual role as a gadget player and return man for the Cowboys in the team's wild-card victory over the Seahawks this past weekend. With no indication that he suffered any setbacks with the groin coming out of either contest, Austin should be ready to go by the time Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Rams arrives.
