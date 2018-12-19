Austin (groin) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After an eight-week period to heal up from a right groin strain, Austin resumed practicing last week, logging limited sessions Wednesday through Friday. The Cowboys ultimately included Austin among their inactives ahead of Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Colts, so the wideout may need to advance to full participation in practice within the next two days to have a shot at suiting up this weekend against Tampa Bay. Even if he's good to go for either of the final two regular-season tilts, Austin isn't likely to see significant snaps or touches on offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories