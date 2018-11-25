Austin (groin) isn't participating in Sunday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Because the Cowboys are preparing for a second straight Thursday game Nov. 29 against the Saints, the team is deviating from its normal practice schedule and holding a session over the weekend. Austin's absence suggests he's likely in line to miss a sixth consecutive contest, but the Cowboys will probably wait until Wednesday to officially rule him out. Once Austin puts the groin issue behind him, he'll likely have a minimal role on offense.

