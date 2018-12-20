Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Still restricted at practice
Austin (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Since returning to on-field work last week, Austin has logged five consecutive limited practices. Because he hasn't played since Week 6, Austin may need to put in a full session Friday to have a good shot at ending his eight-game absence Sunday against the Buccaneers.
