Austin sustained a strained right groin during Sunday's 40-7 win versus the Jaguars, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With three touches Sunday, Austin now has 13 on the season for 185 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. The Cowboys commence Week 7 prep Wednesday, at which point the team will be required to file an injury report. Until then, his status for next Sunday's contest at Washington will be up in the air.

