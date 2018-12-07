Austin (groin) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Austin has yet to even resume practicing since suffered the right groin strain in an Oct. 14 win over the Jaguars, making it more and more likely that he might not play again this season. For now, the Cowboys will continue to take a week-to-week approach with the wideout, who won't have a prominent role on offense if he's able to make it back for any of the team's final three regular-season contests.