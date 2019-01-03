Austin (groin) has been deemed questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

While Austin returned to the field Week 17 for the first time since Week 6 against the Jaguars, he's been held to limited participation in all three practice sessions this week. Even if he does suit up Saturday, Austin's primary contributions likely will come as a returner on special teams.