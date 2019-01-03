Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Tabbed as questionable
Austin (groin) has been deemed questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
While Austin returned to the field Week 17 for the first time since Week 6 against the Jaguars, he's been held to limited participation in all three practice sessions this week. Even if he does suit up Saturday, Austin's primary contributions likely will come as a returner on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...