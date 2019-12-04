Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Two catches in loss
Austin caught two of his five targets for 22 yards during Thursday's 26-15 loss to Buffalo.
Austin's receptions were his first since a five-catch performance in Week 6, although he had two rushes for 27 yards and a touchdown since then. The speedster is an incredibly risky play no matter the opponent, although the Cowboys have walked into the pass-defense equivalent of a buzz saw lately. As luck would have it, the team's next opponent offers yet another difficult matchup Thursday, as Dallas takes on Chicago's ninth-rated pass defense.
