Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Unable to practice
Austin (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Austin's chances of playing Sunday versus the Dolphins look slim again as he sits out the first practice of the week. There are opportunities available for Cowboys' wideout since Michael Gallup (knee) has been ruled out, but it appears Devin Smith will reap those benefits if Austin can't clear the league's concussion protocol, while Randall Cobb figures to continue fielding punts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...