Austin (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Austin's chances of playing Sunday versus the Dolphins look slim again as he sits out the first practice of the week. There are opportunities available for Cowboys' wideout since Michael Gallup (knee) has been ruled out, but it appears Devin Smith will reap those benefits if Austin can't clear the league's concussion protocol, while Randall Cobb figures to continue fielding punts.

