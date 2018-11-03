Austin (groin) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Titans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Austin did not participant at practice this week and will miss his second straight game with the right groin strain suffered in Week 6. Even with the bye last week to aid in his recovery, the 28-year-old doesn't have a firm timetable for his return. Cole Beasley should take over punt return duties for the Cowboys in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...