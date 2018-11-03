Austin (groin) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Titans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Austin did not participant at practice this week and will miss his second straight game with the right groin strain suffered in Week 6. Even with the bye last week to aid in his recovery, the 28-year-old doesn't have a firm timetable for his return. Cole Beasley should take over punt return duties for the Cowboys in his absence.