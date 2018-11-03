Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Unavailable Week 9
Austin (groin) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Titans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Austin did not participant at practice this week and will miss his second straight game with the right groin strain suffered in Week 6. Even with the bye last week to aid in his recovery, the 28-year-old doesn't have a firm timetable for his return. Cole Beasley should take over punt return duties for the Cowboys in his absence.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Misses another practice•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: No practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Hoping to avoid surgery•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Sits out another practice•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Injured reserve deemed possibility•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Unlikely to suit up Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...