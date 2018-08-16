Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Unlikely to suit up Saturday

Austin (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Jason Garrett called Austin -- who was injured during Wednesday's practice -- day-to-day. At this stage of the preseason, however, we suspect the Cowboys will play it safe with their new offensive weapon and instead take the opportunity to further evaluate younger and/or roster-bubble players.

