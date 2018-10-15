Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Unlikely to suit up Week 7
Coach Jason Garrett isn't optimistic Austin (groin) will play Week 7 against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Austin's absence would open the door for rookie Michael Gallup to work in the No. 3 wideout role and either Cole Beasley or Jourdan Lewis to slot in as a returner. Austin has been used sparingly this season, catching just seven of 10 targets for 130 yards and two scores through six games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6