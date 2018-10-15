Coach Jason Garrett isn't optimistic Austin (groin) will play Week 7 against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Austin's absence would open the door for rookie Michael Gallup to work in the No. 3 wideout role and either Cole Beasley or Jourdan Lewis to slot in as a returner. Austin has been used sparingly this season, catching just seven of 10 targets for 130 yards and two scores through six games.