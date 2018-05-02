Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Will be used mainly out of backfield

Austin will be used as a "web-back" by Dallas, a role similar to the one Lance Dunbar held with the team, Clarence Hill Jr. of The Star-Telegram reports.

While Jerry Jones, with his usual panache, suggested that Austin could see "a dozen to 20 times, two dozen" touches a game, the 28-year-old is likely to have a much smaller workload in 2018 playing behind Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield and Cole Beasley in the slot. If Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan is able to create some mismatches with Austin, however, he could rebound from last year's disappointing 317 yards from scrimmage in 16 games, and it's worth noting that Linehan did help Reggie Bush to his last productive season in 2013 with the Lions.