Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Won't play Saturday

Austin (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Bengals, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.

As expected, the Cowboys will keep Austin sidelined for Week 2 of the preseason as the team doesn't need to risk his long-term health at this point. Fellow receiver Cole Beasley (groin) has also been ruled out, leaving room for rookie Michael Gallup to see additional reps with the first-team offense alongside Terrance Williams and Allen Hurns.

