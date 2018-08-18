Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Won't play Saturday
Austin (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Bengals, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.
As expected, the Cowboys will keep Austin sidelined for Week 2 of the preseason as the team doesn't need to risk his long-term health at this point. Fellow receiver Cole Beasley (groin) has also been ruled out, leaving room for rookie Michael Gallup to see additional reps with the first-team offense alongside Terrance Williams and Allen Hurns.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Unlikely to suit up Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Leaves practice with hamstring tightness•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Working at wide receiver•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Could play wideout•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Will be used mainly out of backfield•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Dealt to Dallas•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...