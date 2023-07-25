Steele (knee) received medical clearance Tuesday for the start of training camp and will not be placed on the PUP list, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Steele is recovering from surgery to repair the torn ACL and MCL of his left knee, an injury sustained back in Week 14, so it's significant to see him avoid the PUP list. It wouldn't be surprising if Matt Waletzko handles some of the first-team reps at right tackle during the early portion of training camp, to ease Steele back into action, but barring any setbacks the 26-year-old starter seems to have a solid chance of suiting up Week 1.