Steele was added to the Cowboys' injury report for Monday's game against the Cardinals due to a migraine but will be active for the game, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Although Steele will be active for Monday night's game, it's unclear whether he'll start at right tackle or be available off the bench as an emergency option. Hakeem Adeniji (coach's decision) and Ajani Cornelius (knee) are both inactive for Week 9, so Nate Thomas could fill in at right tackle if Steele does not start.