Steele (knee) isn't a full participant at OTAs but was on the field doing one-on-one work with a member of the training staff Thursday, Nick Harris of the Cowboys' website reports.

"Terence isn't quite ready for some of that," coach Mike McCarthy said. "We'll try to interject these [rehabbing] guys the best we can." Steele tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 14 last season, but he appears on track to resume his starting duties at right tackle in 2023.