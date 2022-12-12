Steele suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans and will require season-ending surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Steele exited Sunday's contest in the first half after going down with a knee injury, and a follow-up MRI confirmed the Cowboys' worst fears. The 25-year-old had enjoyed a solid season as the Cowboys' starting right tackle, but Dallas is now expected to turn to Jason Peters and Josh Ball to replace him the rest of the way. Versatile rookie Tyler Smith may also be a candidate to move to the right side, as the Cowboys could be ready to return standout left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) from injured reserve Week 15 in Jacksonville after Tyron missed the team's first 13 games of the season.