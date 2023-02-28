The Cowboys expect Steele (knee) to be ready for training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Steele suffered ACL and MCL tears in his left knee in mid-December, so a return to full strength by training camp would be an impressive feat. The undrafted product out of Texas Tech saw some action at right tackle for the Cowboys' depleted offensive line in 2022, but when everyone's healthy, he's likely looking at a reserve role in 2023, which is his final year under contract with Dallas.