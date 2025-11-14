Steele (migraine) was not listed on Thursday's injury report, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Steele was added to the Cowboys' injury report ahead of their Week 9 clash against the Cardinals due to a migraine, but he was cleared to start at right tackle and played 48 of 67 offensive snaps. His absence from Thursday's injury report indicates that he is past the issue and on track to play Monday against Las Vegas.