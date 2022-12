Steele (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Steele went down with a knee injury before the end of the first half. While the severity of this issue is still unknown, his next chance to suit up will come against Jacksonville on Sunday, Dec. 18. With Steele out, Josh Ball has stepped in at right tackle versus Houston, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.