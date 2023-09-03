Steele signed a five-year, $86.8 million contract extension Sunday with $50 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Steele signed a one-year tender in April worth $4.3 million after not being able to come to an agreement on a longer-term deal with the Cowboys. However, the two sides apparently didn't end negotiations there and were ultimately able to work out a new contract. The 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 14 last season, but he's been cleared to compete since camp started and is considered 100 percent going into Week 1 against the Giants, where he should be the team's starter at right tackle.