The Cowboys placed a second-round tender worth $4.3 million on Steele, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Steele operated as Dallas' starting right tackle this past campaign until he suffered season-ending tears in both his ACL and MCL in Week 14. The Cowboys now have until April 21 to reach a long-term deal with the 25-year-old.
