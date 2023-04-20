Steele (knee) has re-signed with the Cowboys on a one-year deal, Nick Eatman of the team's official site reports.

Steele signed his restricted free agent tender with Dallas on Thursday and will thus remain a member of the team this coming season. The 25-year-old appeared in 13 games (all starts) last season until tearing both his ACL and MCL in Week 14. Once he's fully healthy, Steele should have a chance to reclaim a key role on the Cowboys' offensive line in 2023.