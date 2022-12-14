The Cowboys placed Steele (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This move was merely transactional, as Dallas has already ruled Steele out for the remainder of the campaign due to ACL and MCL tears in his left knee. The undrafted product will turn his sights on rehabbing for the 2023 campaign, while Jason Peters and Josh Bell emerge as candidates to take over at right tackle. However, Dallas may also opt to shift versatile rookie Tyler Smith to the right side if veteran left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) is able to return from injured reserve soon.