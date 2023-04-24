Steele (knee) officially signed his second-round tender, guaranteeing him a $4.3 million salary in 2023, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After the team was unable to come to terms on a longer contract, Steele accepted his tender for next season. Steele is expected to make a return in time for the 2023 season after suffering both a torn ACL and a torn MCL in his left knee in Week 14 of the 2022 campaign. The 25-year-old was a budding star prior to the injuries and could reclaim his role as the starting right tackle when healthy.
More News
-
Cowboys' Terence Steele: Returning to Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Terence Steele: Given second-round tender•
-
Cowboys' Terence Steele: Expected back in 2023•
-
Cowboys' Terence Steele: Shifts to injured reserve•
-
Cowboys' Terence Steele: Done for season with ACL, MCL tears•
-
Cowboys' Terence Steele: Forced out with injury•