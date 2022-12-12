Steele (knee) suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Texans and is out for the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Steele exited Sunday's contest in the first half after going down with a knee injury, which has now been determined to be a season-ending ACL tear. The injury is a tough blow for the Cowboys considering how well Steele has played this season at right tackle. In his absence, Jason Peters and Josh Ball are both candidates to earn a starting role on the offensive line.